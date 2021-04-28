Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 28

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2021 6:37 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Live updates :Breaking News April 28

  • Apr 28, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bangladesh borders sealed for two weeks

    Bangladesh borders have been sealed for two weeks. Although movement of passengers has been restricted, we're considering movement of stranded Bangladeshis particular patients and their attendants: Md Jobayed Hosen, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Tripura

  • Apr 28, 2021 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Puducherry extends night curfew

    Night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am to continue till April 30, says Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector

  • Apr 28, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Drive-in COVID19 testing facilities started in Indore

    Madhya Pradesh: Two drive-in COVID19 testing facilities have been started at Nehru Stadium and Dussehra Maidan in Indore

     

