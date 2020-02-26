5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Leh

Image Source : AP Earthquake jolts Leh

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Leh in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The earthquake tremors were felt at 8.34 pm Wednesday night. The depth of the earthquake is said to be about 20 kilometers. The intensity of the earthquake falls in the "moderate" category.

No immediate damage has been reported.

Earlier this month, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Union Territory of Ladakh. The epicenter of the earthquake was 34 kilometers northeast of Tajikistan's Roshtqal. There were no casualties.