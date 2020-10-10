Brahma Kamal flowers bloom in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | Watch

Image Source : ANI Brahma Kamal flowers begin blooming in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

As winters have started setting in the Himalayas, the Brahma Kamal flowers have started blooming in Rudraprayag which is sitauted at the holy confluence of Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. The Brahma Kamal flower is of significance importance in the Hindu religion as it's associated with the Lord of the creator of universe (Brahma) in Hinduism. The hilly town, Rudraprayag, is off great importance as gives access to two separate routes for Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. The entire region is blessed with immense natural beauty, places of religious importance, lakes and glaciers.

What is Brahma Kamal Flower?

Brahma Kamal, Kon, Kapfu and vansembruu all are the local names of this variety of Lotus. As per sayings, according to Hindu drawings, Brahma who is the creator god in Hinduism, is also known as Svayambhu (self-born), and the creator of the four Vedas, one from each of his mouths, is seen sitting on a pink flower that resembles a lotus which is called Kamal in Sanskrit. The flower is also India's national flower, therefore, it is claimed that the pink flower of Nelumbo nucifera is the Brahma Kamal.

