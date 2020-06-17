Image Source : FILE Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track near Ambala Cantt

The bodies of a woman and two children were found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantt on Wednesday, railway police officials said. Another child who was seriously injured was found lying near the bodies and was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, they said. Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Ambala Cantt received a message from the railway station authorities around 2.

30 am on Wednesday that three bodies were lying on the rail track, the officials said.

A GRP team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a woman, who appeared to be around 40 years old, and two girls aged around nine and three, they said.

An injured boy aged around four was also found lying there, they added.

According to preliminary investigation, the GRP officials said, it seems all of them were crushed under a train.

Sub-Inspector, GRP Ambala, Om Parkash said the bodies haven't yet been identified.

He said neither any mobile phone nor any identity proof was recovered from the spot. It is being investigated whether all of them belonged to the same family.

Parkash said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment. No one has approached the police so far to claim the bodies.

