2021 will see cataclysms, disasters, 'dragon will seize humanity', predicts blind Balkan mystic Baba Vanga

Gone through the tough one 2020 and hoping that 2021 will be a better one... well we all hope too but...? Bulgarian blind Baba Vanga, who predicted 9/11 attacks, has said the world will face cataclysms, disasters in 2021 and a strong dragon will seize humanity. However, she has also predicted that a cure for the cancer will also be found. The blind baba who died at the age of 85 in 1996, was also known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans.'

As we stand at the entrace of 2021, a look at what Baba Vanda has to predict for the coming year

Baba Vanga was a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85. She predicted 9/11 by saying that two steel birds will attack American Brethren.

Vanga has left world predictions till year 5079.

For 2021, Baba Vanga has predicted that a strong dragon will seize the world and 3 'giants' will unite against it.

Vanga has also predicted that 2021 will witness lots of cataclysms and disasters.

The 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' also said that a cure for cancer will also be found in 2021.

Though many predictions by the Baba have proven to be true, many events haven't taken place.

Baba Vanga has also predicted that Donald Trump would suffer mortal illness in 2020 and the US President did fall for coronavirus.

However, many have doubted the legitimacy of her apparent prophecies which were not written down.

