BJP hits back at Adhir Ranjan Chawdhury for Pulwama comment, says Cong deserves a democratic surgical strike

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress Party for raising question on Pulwama terror attack. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the statement made by Adhir Ranjan Chawdhury and said the kind of behavior the Congress party has shown today deserves a "democratic surgical strike". He said that the way the Congress party is acting does not behove of a political opponent, but behoves of some kind of larger conspiracy.

"I say this with extreme sadness that we may be political rivals, but the way the Congress party is behaving, it does not behove of a political opponent, this behoves of some kind of larger conspiracy," he said.

The BJP spokesman said that this is the same Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had stood up in the Parliament during the abrogation of Article 370 and had said, "Did you ask Pakistan? Did you ask UN? This is a bilateral issue." Why are they singing the tune of Pakistan

Lashing out at the Congress Party, Patra said the Congress has time and again found religion in terror. "They coined the terms Saffron Terror and Hindu terrorism. At the behest of Sonia Gandhi, they had coined the term 'Saffron Terror'."

"Sonia Gandhi was 'destabilised' after the death of 3 terrorists during the Batla House encounter. Rahul Gandhi had gone and stood in support of the sloganeering done by the Tukde-Tukde gang that raised anti-national chants," he said.

He further asked, "Do you have any doubts as to who were the perpetrators of the Pulwama attacks?"

Challenging the Congress leadership to come on camera and say if they have any doubts about the Pulwama attacks, Sambit Patra said, "If they have any doubt about our Army or our Intelligence agencies. If they have doubt that Pakistan didn't do Pulwama, they should come forward."

"Why do you want to give a clean chit to Pakistan? India is asking this question to Congress today. Congress had done the same after 26/11. Sonia Gandhi had sent Digvijay Singh to blame the RSS for the attacks," he added.

Earlier in the day, The Congress party has sought a fresh look into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The demand for a fresh probe came on the back of the arrest of a decorated Jammu and Kashmir police official being apprehended on Saturday with two terrorists, travelling in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Taking on to Twitter, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a series of tweets, the Congress leader while targeting the RSS said that the enemies of the country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he wrote.

Saying the Pulwama attack needs a "fresh look", Chowdhury added that after the arrest of Singh questions will arise as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident.

Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists – district commander Naveed Baba and Altaf — and an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Singh was arrested on the charge of ferrying a lawyer and two terrorists who were being allegedly taken out of Kashmir valley for a possible terror strike, PTI reported citing a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer.