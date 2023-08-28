BJP may conduct Lok Sabha elections in December 2023, says Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Lok Sabha 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may conduct Lok Sabha elections in December or January itself, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

"I have an apprehension that the polling for the Lok Sabha might be advanced to either December this year or January next year. Everything is possible for the BJP," Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing a TMC students' wing rally, Mamata Banerjee said that if BJP returns to power for the third time, the entire country will be heading for total autocracy.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP has “already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing.

“The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.

Mamata speaks on illegal firecracker factory blasts

Mamata Banerjee blamed some people engaged in “unlawful activities” for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the state. She alleged that this was being done “with support from a few police personnel”.

Speaking about the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning in which nine people were killed, the CM said, “Some people are engaged in illegal activities, and a few police personnel are supporting this."

“The majority of policemen are doing their duty with utmost sincerity, but some are helping such people. They must remember that just like the anti-ragging cell, we also have an anti-corruption cell in Bengal.”

The TMC supremo urged those involved in the firecracker industry to start manufacturing green firecrackers.

"What is the problem in producing green firecrackers? Maybe the profit is a bit less, but it is much safer and environment-friendly," she said.

Don't take panga with elected government, Mamata Banerjee slams Bengal Governor

Mamata Banerjee alleged that Governor CV Ananda Bose was violating constitutional norms, and that she does not support his “unconstitutional activities”.

“Don't take 'panga' (challenge) with an elected government,” the chief minister said, referring to Bose.

The feisty TMC boss said she had ended the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI(M) on Mamata's Lok Sabha elections claim

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the chief minister is an expert in keeping track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So when she is saying so, it might be that the RSS is thinking on those lines,” he said.

ALSO READ | Nuh Shobha Yatra: Hindu organisations perform 'Jal Abhishek'; Haryana CM thanks citizens for maintaining peace

ALSO READ | ED questions Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s advisor, OSD in online illegal betting, gambling app

Latest India News