ED questions Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s advisor, OSD in online illegal betting, gambling app

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Manish Banchor in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged illegal betting and gambling app, official sources said. The federal agency recorded the statement of Baghel's political advisor and OSD under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The questioning comes days after the federal agency raided premises associated with Verma and two of his OSDs, including Banchhore, in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases being probed by the central agencies. Later, they were then asked to join the probe at the ED office located in Raipur.

ED arrested four people

Following the raids, the ED had also arrested four people, including assistant sub-inspector Chandrabhushan Verma, alleged hawala operator brothers Anil and Sunil Dammani and a man identified as Satish Chandrakar in this case linked to alleged illegal betting app called 'Mahadev Online Book'. It had alleged that the arrested policeman used his relationship with Verma and also hawala funds received from Dubai to influence high-ranking officials and politicians connected to the Chhattisgarh CMO.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

CM Baghel on ED raids

Reacting to the raids, Baghel, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, alleged that ED and income tax department raids on his colleagues were malicious attempts to defame and suppress the state government. “Respected Prime Minister and Shri Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given by sending ED to my political advisor and my OSD and close friends on my birthday today," he said.

Vinod Verma also held a press conference on August 24 and said that he does not have a "single penny" of ill-gotten money.

