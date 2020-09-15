Image Source : AP India may release huge volumes of coronavirus vaccine next year, says Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday said that India is playing a crucial role in manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine. Gates also said that the world needs cooperation from India on manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine.

"India is a leading vaccine producer; we need cooperation from India on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine," Bill Gates told news agency PTI. "All of us want to get a vaccine out in India as fast as we can, once we know that it's very effective and very safe," he added.

According to Bill Gates, the COVID-19 vaccines may be released in India from next year. "It's very likely that roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine will take place in fairly big volume (in India) sometime next year," Bill Gates said.

"I'm quite optimistic that by the first quarter of next year, several COVID-19 vaccines will have the final stage," said Gates.

"India's willingness to play a big role in manufacturing vaccines, send some of these to developing countries will be critical," said Bill Gates.

On Tuesday, India recorded 83,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 49 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 80,776. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases while total recoveries stand at 38,59,400.

