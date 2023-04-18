Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
SC questions parole granted to convicts in Bilkis case

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 16:13 IST
Plea may be filed for review of March 27 order asking for original files on remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat to SC. 

SC questions parole granted to convicts in Bilkis case during incarceration, says gravity of offence should have been considered by state. 

Bilkis case: SC says 'apples cannot be compared with oranges', similarly massacre cannot be compared with single murder. 

SC posts batch of pleas challenging remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case for final disposal on May 2.

This is a developing copy

