Chandrashekhar Azad's convoy attacked in UP, Bhim Army chief hit by bullet

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday had a narrow escape after the Bhim Army chief was attacked by armed men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur District.

According to reports, Azad suffered injuries on Wednesday after his car was attacked by miscreants in Deoband area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. In the initial videos, the window panes of Azad's car were seen broken. As per initial reports, he was hit by a bullet pellet.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada says, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter."

The Bhim Army chief had been visiting an activist whose mother had passed away recently in the Deoband district. According to reports, he was on his way back when the attack took place.

According to reports, shrapnel entered his back. Chandrashekhar was given first aid on the spot and is now admitted to Deoband Government Hospital. Currently, he is out of danger. Meanwhile, the police are looking for unknown assailants.

