Wednesday, April 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chandrashekhar Azad among 150 booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Chandrashekhar Azad among 150 booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Police said Azad's roadshow was held in Charthawal police station area on Tuesday evening.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: April 07, 2021 14:53 IST
Chandrashekhar Azad, COVID19 guidelines, pandemic, Bhim Army, coronavirus
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Chandrashekhar Azad booked for flouting COVID guidelines.

A case has been registered against 150 people, including Azad Samaj Party (ASP) leader Chandrashekhar Azad, for allegedly taking out a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the roadshow was held in Charthawal police station area on Tuesday (April 6) evening.

"Azad and his supporters were booked under relevant sections for violation of prohibitory orders and COVID-19 guidelines," they added.

The Bhim Army chief allegedly took out the roadshow that passed through several villages in support of his party candidates in the panchayat elections.

Also Read: Gurugram-based startup develops air purifier that 'kills' 99% coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News