India crosses 80 lakh HPV vaccinations, marking major milestone in preventive healthcare drive

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Friday said that India has crossed 80 lakh HPV vaccinations, marking another important milestone in strengthening preventive healthcare and advancing protection against HPV infection and HPV-associated cancers. With every vaccination, India takes another step towards a healthier, cancer-free future for its daughters. This achievement is an important step towards cancer prevention and control in India.

HPV vaccine helps protect against human papilloma virus

It should be noted that the HPV vaccine helps protect against human papilloma virus. The HPV infection can increase the risk of certain other cancers, including cervical cancer.

In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL raising concerns over the government-run nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer.

Here's what SC said on HPV vaccine drive

During the hearing of the matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that if there is a case of incorrect vaccination, ordinary rules of compensation will apply. The top court also stated that the PIL was filed with an ulterior motive and lacked bonafide.



However, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner said that he was only pressing on adverse events and compensation, nothing on HPV. He said he is not at all anti-vaccine but his first contention is the way it is being implemented. Second, he said there is no adverse event mechanism and whenever there is an adverse event, it must be monitored.

After the Supreme Court declined to entertain the plea, the counsel withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn. It should be noted that the Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the Universal Health Organisation challenging the manner in which the government-backed HPV vaccination programme is being implemented.

PM Modi launched nationwide HPV vaccination campaign on Feb 28

The petition in the Supreme Court alleged that it violates constitutional guarantees of informed consent, bodily autonomy, transparency and accountability. It must be noted that PM Modi had launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer in Rajasthan on February 28.



As part of the drive, only a single-dose Gardasil 4 vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, is being used under the campaign. This vaccine provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.

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Free HPV vaccine for 14-year-old girls in India: Everything you need to know about the 2026 campaign