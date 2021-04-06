Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Gurugram-based startup develops air purifier that 'kills' 99% coronavirus

O2Cure, a Gurugram-based startup, has developed a product to neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The Plug & Play product is designed with RGF's patent PHI technology by the company which is a leading air purification solutions provider in the country.

The claims that RGF’s patented REME with PHI-Cell technology has been successfully tested by CCMB-CSIR virology lab in India for reduction of SARS-CoV-2 by 97.48 per cent and by Innovation Bio-Analysis lab in USA for reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99 per cent from air and surface.

It said that Plug & Play is a lightweight purifier which kills SARS-COV-2 or Covid-19 from air and surfaces 99.63% within one hour. Kartik Singhal, founder of O2Cure, said that the product has been designed to cater to the need of Indian and abroad consumers, especially in densely populated cities where people are vulnerable to air pollution. He said that other products also prevent from other air contaminants. The machine, he said, has grilles that suck the air in and release purified air from the vents, covering an area of 500 sq ft.

"The company's special expertise offers the much-needed sense of security as we prepare for the new normal. I am hopeful that this will change people's lives for good and bringing a sense of safety around their environment," Singhal, who founded O2Cure in 2019, said.

"The mission is to reduce the number of lives lost every year due to respiratory health problems arising from air borne contaminants. The air purifiers are made for advanced solutions," he added.

The purifier comes without a mechanical filter ans also reduces smoke, mold, fungi, VOCs, virus and bacteria found in environment. The company is already providing services at leading hotels and companies in the country.

