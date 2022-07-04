Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row: Hindu organisations announce massive rally, call for bandh on July 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row: Hindu organisations call for bandh on July 12

Highlights A total of 25 Hindu organisations as well as local groups have joined hands for the protest

They are set to wage a legal battle as well as challenge the claims of the Wakf Board

The organisations are carrying out door to door campaign in Chamarajpet to create awareness

Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row: To press for their demands of allowing Hindu festivals in the Idgah Maidan, several Hindu organisations have announced a massive rally and a bandh call on July 12. A meeting in this regard was chaired by the Hindu organisations at Jangama Mutt of Bengaluru, wherein the activists demanded the Idgah Maidan be designated as a playground for all.

A total of 25 Hindu organisations, as well as local groups, have joined hands to wage a legal battle as well as challenge the claims of the Wakf Board on the Idgah Maidan.

The organisations are carrying out door-to-door campaigns in Chamarajpet to create awareness among the people of the need to retain the Idgah Maidan as a playground.

They have also slammed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its dual stand over the property. Initially, the BBMP claimed that Idgah Maidan is its property, which was denied later. The Hindu organisations have slammed the BBMP and urged the ruling BJP government to intervene and resolve the matter.

The activists have also stated that as per the Supreme Court order, Muslims should be allowed to conduct prayers on two occasions in a year and the rest of the days the ground should be used as the playground.

Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation has confirmed that the bandh will be observed in Chamarajpet locality, and Hindu activists and local organisations are taking a massive bike rally on July 12 from Sirsi Circle to Idgah Maidan.

Chamarajpet locality is home to sizable number of Muslims and is considered one of the sensitive regions in Bengaluru. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan represents the constituency. Hindu activists have warned him that he is not MLA for one religion and asked him not to provoke Hindus. They have also maintained that he will have to face consequences if he continues the backdoor game regarding Idgah Maidan.

With BBMP elections around the corner and the state entering the election year, the authorities are concerned about the development.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Hindu outfit demands no fresh licence should be issued for meat sale in Gurugram

Latest India News