'It is okay to disagree sometimes': UK high commissioner on 'raids' at BBC offices in India

BBC controversy: Nealy three months after the Income Tax sleuths "raided" the offices of BBC in Delhi, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Wednesday downplayed the action and underscored, 'Good friends can also disagree'.

Speaking at the Ananta Centre in the national capital, he underlined that he would never share details about his discussions with the Indian authorities.

"The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a globally respected institution and broadcaster whose news material I consume every day. Secondly, all organisations have to obey the law of India. BBC is talking to Indian authorities about that," Ellis said.

"It is okay to disagree sometimes"

"Certainly, I would never share all the things that I discussed with the Indian authorities. But good friends can also disagree. I think that it is okay to disagree sometimes," the British High Commissioner said, making it clear that he was making a general point.

In February, BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were raided by Income Tax officials who claimed to have detected multiple irregularities, including non-payment of tax on certain remittances that were not disclosed as income in India.

London attack

On the attack on the Indian High Commission in London, Ellis described it as a "symptom of extremism" which was a "risk" in any country.

"There is no disagreement. What happened at the Indian High Commission is not okay. It is a symptom of extremism. Overall extremism is a risk in any country," he said.

The British High Commissioner further said that he completely understood the anger in India over the vandalism at the High Commission and he would be equally agitated if it happened to the British High Commission.

Pro-Khalistani protestors tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests outside the High Commission complex on March 19. It happened a day after the

Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Ellis added that the UK-India relationship is "complex" because of its colonial history and that there will always be "bumps" which were part of the complexity and richness.

