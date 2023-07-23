Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das apologises for ‘eating fish’ remark on Swami Vivekananda | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Das landed in controversy over his remarks on Swami Vivekananda

Hindu Monk Amogh Lila Das, who was banned by The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for making objectionable comments on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhans, apologised for his remarks. ISKON Kolkata tweeted a video message of Das with the caption - in response to many people asking for a video apology, Shri Amogh Lila Das has sent the following video apology to be shared with the media-

Earlier, the ISKCON banned the monk over the monk's statement in which he spoke about Swami Vivekananda eating a fish saying that a virtuous person can never harm a living being. Das also made sarcastic remarks about Vivekanand's guru Ramakrishna Paramahans's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinion, as many paths), saying that not every path leads to the same destination.

His remark on the duo triggered a massive outrage on social media demanding his apology.

ISKON's action

Earlier, ISKCON in a statement said that Lila Das' comments were not representative of its values and teachings. "We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," it said.

"Derogatory remarks" shows a lack of awareness in Das about the diversity of spiritual paths and personal choices, ISKCON further said.

"Taking view of this serious mistake committed by him, ISKCON has decided to ban him for 1 month. We have communicated our decision to him. Amogh Lila Das has begged for the forgiveness for his comments, and he is realizing that what a great disservice he has done," the statement said.

