Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das apologises for ‘eating fish’ remark on Swami Vivekananda | WATCH

Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das apologises for ‘eating fish’ remark on Swami Vivekananda | WATCH

"I'm am making this video to apologise to all the people and saints who have been hurt because of my recent comments on Vivekanand ji and Ramakrishna Paramahans ji," Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das said in a video message.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kolkata Updated on: July 23, 2023 12:08 IST
Das landed in controversy over his remarks on Swami
Image Source : TWITTER Das landed in controversy over his remarks on Swami Vivekananda

Hindu Monk Amogh Lila Das, who was banned by The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for making objectionable comments on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhans, apologised for his remarks. ISKON Kolkata tweeted a video message of Das with the caption -  in response to many people asking for a video apology, Shri Amogh Lila Das has sent the following video apology to be shared with the media-

Earlier, the ISKCON banned the monk over the monk's statement in which he spoke about Swami Vivekananda eating a fish saying that a virtuous person can never harm a living being. Das also made sarcastic remarks about Vivekanand's guru Ramakrishna Paramahans's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinion, as many paths), saying that not every path leads to the same destination.

His remark on the duo triggered a massive outrage on social media demanding his apology. 

ISKON's action

Earlier, ISKCON in a statement said that Lila Das' comments were not representative of its values and teachings. "We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," it said.

"Derogatory remarks" shows a lack of awareness in Das about the diversity of spiritual paths and personal choices, ISKCON further said.

"Taking view of this serious mistake committed by him, ISKCON has decided to ban him for 1 month. We have communicated our decision to him. Amogh Lila Das has begged for the forgiveness for his comments, and he is realizing that what a great disservice he has done," the statement said.

ALSO READ Hibiscus To Blue Water Lilly: 5 favourite flowers of Lord Shiva and their benefits

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News