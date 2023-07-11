Hibiscus To Blue Water Lilly: 5 favourite flowers of Lord Shiva and their benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about five favourite flowers of Lord Shiva and their benefits

Lord Shiva is one of the most powerful Hindu gods and is known to be one of the oldest gods in Hindu mythology. He is regarded as the destroyer and preserver of the universe and is worshipped as a symbol of truth, power, and knowledge. He is also known as Mahadeva, or “the great god”. In addition to his immense power, Lord Shiva is also known to have a deep appreciation for flowers. In this blog, we will look at five of Lord Shiva’s favourite flowers, as well as the benefits they offer.

The first of Lord Shiva’s favourite flowers is hibiscus

Hibiscus is a beautiful flower that blooms in shades of red, yellow, orange, and pink. In Hindu mythology, hibiscus is considered to be a symbol of divine love and beauty. It is thought to bring good luck and prosperity. In addition to its attractive appearance, hibiscus also offers many health benefits. It has been shown to reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels, as well as help with weight loss.

The second favourite flower of Lord Shiva is a blue water lily

This stunning flower blooms in shades of blue and purple, and is believed to represent purity and beauty. It has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of ailments, including skin diseases and digestive troubles. Blue waterlily also offers many other health benefits, such as reducing fatigue and boosting immunity.

Third on the list of Lord Shiva’s favourite flowers is jasmine

Jasmine is a fragrant flower that symbolizes love and purity in Hinduism. It also has many therapeutic properties that can help to strengthen one’s mental and physical well-being. Jasmine can help to reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep quality, reduce inflammation, and even act as an anti-depressant.

Fourth on Lord Shiva’s list of favourite flowers is the lotus

The lotus symbolises rebirth and divine purity in Hinduism, as it rises from murky water to bloom into a beautiful flower. It is also considered sacred because it was said to be the first flower created by Brahma. In addition to its spiritual significance, lotus also offers many health benefits such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation.

Fifth on Lord Shiva’s list of favourite flowers is marigold

Marigold symbolises joy and happiness in Hinduism, and it has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various ailments such as bronchitis and fever. Marigolds can also help to reduce inflammation, improve the immune system, promote healthy skin tone, and even reduce stress levels.

