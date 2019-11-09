Uneasy calm in Ayodhya ahead of Supreme Court verdict in decades-old land dispute case

The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10:30 am on Saturday. The notice regarding the judgement was uploaded on the official website of the court late on Friday. A five-judge bench headed by Chief JusticeGogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 17, nearly after 40 days of daily hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

On Friday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had held a meeting with the top officials of Uttar Pradesh and had discussed the law and order situation in the state ahead of the verdict.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Ayodhya has been put under heavy police security. A multi-layered security has been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, turning it into a fortress with the deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of PAC and paramilitary forces.

Vehicle checking has been intensified near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other parts of the town. Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

All the roads leading to the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi disputed site have been sealed and the area covered with extra forces, he added.

Security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh and other states

Ahead of the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir while schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9. All schools and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday. The officials said CRPF personnel and policemen have been deployed in all the districts to keep a watch over the situation.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has ordered the closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website informed around 9 pm Friday that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict in the decades-old case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday directed senior police officials to ensure law and order in the state. He directed the top police officials to deploy senior officers in sensitive areas to prevent any trouble.

In Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace.

Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be. "Whatever be the verdict, we all must ensure to show restraint while reacting to it," CM said.

The Himachal Pradesh police also has issued a warning against the circulation of fake news in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday. Strict penal action will be taken against those who indulge in the circulation of fake news, morphed pictures, doctored videos or any inflammatory material, said Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma in a statement on Saturday morning.

Also Read | Ayodhya verdict not a matter of victory or defeat: PM Modi appeals for calm ahead D-Day

Also Read | The 5-judge power bench that will pronounce Ayodhya verdict​