Ayodhya verdict not a matter of victory or defeat: PM Modi appeals for calm ahead D-Day

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is not a matter of victory or defeat, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2019 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is not a matter of victory or defeat, the prime minister said in a series of tweets. 

"Whatever judgement Supreme Court pronounces, it will be not a matter of victory or defeat. I appeal the citizens of the country to prioritise the fact that the verdict further strengthens the peace, harmony and unity of India," Modi said in a tweet. 

In another tweet, the prime minister said: "I welcome how all sections of the society and stakeholders have taken efforts for peace, prioritizing and respecting the judiciary. We have to maintain harmony even after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict."

