Ayodhya verdict not a matter of victory or defeat: PM Modi appeals for calm ahead D-Day

Image Source : PTI PM Modi appeals for calm ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is not a matter of victory or defeat, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

"Whatever judgement Supreme Court pronounces, it will be not a matter of victory or defeat. I appeal the citizens of the country to prioritise the fact that the verdict further strengthens the peace, harmony and unity of India," Modi said in a tweet.

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

In another tweet, the prime minister said: "I welcome how all sections of the society and stakeholders have taken efforts for peace, prioritizing and respecting the judiciary. We have to maintain harmony even after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict."

देश की न्यायपालिका के मान-सम्मान को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए समाज के सभी पक्षों ने, सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक संगठनों ने, सभी पक्षकारों ने बीते दिनों सौहार्दपूर्ण और सकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने के लिए जो प्रयास किए, वे स्वागत योग्य हैं। कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी हम सबको मिलकर सौहार्द बनाए रखना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019