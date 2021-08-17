Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) At 88 lakh doses, India achieves highest single-day vaccination record

India achieved the highest ever vaccination in a single day with more than 88.13 lakh doses given across the country, according to the government release.

The Health Ministry said, 55 crore 47 lakh vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. India reported 25 thousand 166 new cases in the last 24 hours which is the lowest in 154 days. Active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March last year. The active caseload is currently at 3.69 lakh.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses.Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 55 crore. "In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated," Mandaviya tweeted on Monday evening.

The Ministry said that five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate is currently at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March last year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

