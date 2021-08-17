India's daily Covid count falls to 154-day low of 25,166; active cases decline to 3.69 lakh

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
     
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,66,29,524 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2021 9:50 IST
Gurugram: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination camp

India recorded 25,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus which is the lowest count in 154 days. With this, 437 deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,69,846, the data showed, which is the lowest count in 146 days.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,830 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 percent and total recoveries to 3,14,48,754.

According to the government release, over 88 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,32,079. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 55.47 crores, the Union health ministry said. 

Total vaccination in India now stands at 55,47,30,609. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India on June 21.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 7419   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 17218 647  1963728 1543  13660 13 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1836 84  49425 249  252  
4 Assam 9054 266  566101 1014  5502 10 
5 Bihar 213 28  715635 42  9649  
6 Chandigarh 43 61177 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1138 157  989128 224  13548
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10648   4  
9 Delhi 467 46  1411582 73  25069  
10 Goa 873 39  168519 96  3176
11 Gujarat 184 814934 13  10078  
12 Haryana 666 759904 18  9660
13 Himachal Pradesh 2695 61  204173 334  3551
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1229 59  317872 135  4398
15 Jharkhand 236 22  342253 13  5131  
16 Karnataka 22074 449  2871448 1486  37007 28 
17 Kerala 172765 6390  3510909 18542  18743 142 
18 Ladakh 77 20171 207  
19 Lakshadweep 39   10204 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 94 10  781434 16  10515
21 Maharashtra 65922 1766  6195744 5811  135139 100 
22 Manipur 6270 277  100559 546  1716
23 Meghalaya 3761 305  67164 649  1235
24 Mizoram 9510 326  39656 963  184
25 Nagaland 1153 71  27437 111  605
26 Odisha 9073 365  979407 1167  6953 66 
27 Puducherry 892 37  119634 86  1805  
28 Punjab 557 20  583071 48  16344
29 Rajasthan 180 33  944820 44  8954  
30 Sikkim 2068 127  26297 147  361  
31 Tamil Nadu 20370 88  2535715 1911  34547 28 
32 Telangana 7093 175  641847 577  3845
33 Tripura 1497 41  79164 172  782
34 Uttarakhand 342 38  334893 55  7371
35 Uttar Pradesh 419 20  1685761 36  22785
36 West Bengal 9832 198  1510921 691  18312
Total# 369846 12101  31448754 36830  432079 437 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

