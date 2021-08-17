India's daily Covid count falls to 154-day low of 25,166; active cases decline to 3.69 lakh

India recorded 25,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus which is the lowest count in 154 days. With this, 437 deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,69,846, the data showed, which is the lowest count in 146 days.
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry Tuesday, the country saw a total of 36,830 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 percent and total recoveries to 3,14,48,754.
According to the government release, over 88 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,32,079. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,66,29,524 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19. Of these 15,63,985 samples were tested on Monday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 55.47 crores, the Union health ministry said.
Total vaccination in India now stands at 55,47,30,609. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India on June 21.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|7419
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|17218
|647
|1963728
|1543
|13660
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1836
|84
|49425
|249
|252
|4
|Assam
|9054
|266
|566101
|1014
|5502
|10
|5
|Bihar
|213
|28
|715635
|42
|9649
|6
|Chandigarh
|43
|1
|61177
|3
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1138
|157
|989128
|224
|13548
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|2
|10648
|4
|9
|Delhi
|467
|46
|1411582
|73
|25069
|10
|Goa
|873
|39
|168519
|96
|3176
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|184
|1
|814934
|13
|10078
|12
|Haryana
|666
|2
|759904
|18
|9660
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2695
|61
|204173
|334
|3551
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1229
|59
|317872
|135
|4398
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|236
|22
|342253
|13
|5131
|16
|Karnataka
|22074
|449
|2871448
|1486
|37007
|28
|17
|Kerala
|172765
|6390
|3510909
|18542
|18743
|142
|18
|Ladakh
|77
|5
|20171
|9
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|39
|10204
|6
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|94
|10
|781434
|16
|10515
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|65922
|1766
|6195744
|5811
|135139
|100
|22
|Manipur
|6270
|277
|100559
|546
|1716
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|3761
|305
|67164
|649
|1235
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|9510
|326
|39656
|963
|184
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|1153
|71
|27437
|111
|605
|4
|26
|Odisha
|9073
|365
|979407
|1167
|6953
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|892
|37
|119634
|86
|1805
|28
|Punjab
|557
|20
|583071
|48
|16344
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|180
|33
|944820
|44
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|2068
|127
|26297
|147
|361
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20370
|88
|2535715
|1911
|34547
|28
|32
|Telangana
|7093
|175
|641847
|577
|3845
|3
|33
|Tripura
|1497
|41
|79164
|172
|782
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|342
|38
|334893
|55
|7371
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|419
|20
|1685761
|36
|22785
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|9832
|198
|1510921
|691
|18312
|9
|Total#
|369846
|12101
|31448754
|36830
|432079
|437
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR