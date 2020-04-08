Astodiya Darwaza to Nehru bridge: Ahmedabad's busiest areas wear a deserted look during lockdown

With the increase number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, the Municipal Corporation are trying their best to put containment measures in place. They identified six more COVID-19 containment clusters for quarantine. The total number of clusters quarantine in city now stands at 14. The areas includes Kalupur, Shahpur, Dariyapur, Jamalpur, Danilimada and Gomtipur in the central part of the city. Apart from this, some societies of Bodakdev and Sarkhej areas in the western part of the city have also been quarantined. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has completely converted the central part of the city into a buffer zone so that this cluster transmission does not turn into community transmission.

Image Source : INDIATV Astodiya Darwaza to Nehru bridge: Ahmedabad's busiest areas wear a deserted look during lockdown Fight Against Coronavirus Maharashtra: District-Wise Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus state wise cases in India

Coronavirus Crisis: Live Updates

Make masks at home: Easy steps

Dos and Don'ts for senior citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

Following increase in number of cases in walled city areas like Dariapur and Kalupur, the municipal corporation also had closed the Nehru Bridge completely for the gereral public until further notice. They have also intensified checking in many parts of the walled city.

Image Source : INDIA TV Astodiya Darwaza to Nehru bridge: Ahmedabad's busiest areas wear a deserted look during lockdown

Ellis Bridge too is sealed for the public. Movement of vehicles has been completely cut off. Apart from this, complete sanitization of these areas are being done as well as medical survey in every house.

Image Source : INDIATV Astodiya Darwaza to Nehru bridge: Ahmedabad's busiest areas wear a deserted look during lockdown

Latest India News