Japanese Encephalitis infection claims 11 lives in Assam so far: Know its symptoms

Japanese Encephalitis has killed at least 11 individuals in Assam since the flare-up of the vector-borne illness recently, and another 254 people have been contaminated across the state, with a few patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The Assam government has directed the state health department to investigate every possibility to forestall the spread of the illness. All government hospitals have been coordinated to furnish free treatment to patients infected with the infection.

The state government has additionally given a monetary guide of Rs 1 lakh to every patient going through treatment at private medical clinics. No less than 442 individuals have passed on from Japanese Encephalitis in the state between 2018 and 2022.

While 94 individuals lost their lives because of the illness in 2018, 161 individuals died in 2019, followed by 51 in 2020, 40 in 2021, and 96 in 2022.

What is Japanese Encephalitis Infection?

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain caused by either infection or an allergic reaction. JE is one of the most common causes of encephalitis in India, and a total of 68,000 cases are reported every year. JE is caused by a virus called flavivirus, which is primarily transmitted by Culex mosquitoes. The virus is maintained in pigs and wild birds, which are called amplifier hosts. While man is the dead-end host. The virus is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.

Japanese Encephalitis Symptoms

While Japanese Encephalitis Infection does not show any symptoms, when it does, they are mostly high fever, vomiting, headache, neck stiffness, movement disorders, seizures, and others.

