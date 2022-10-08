Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma washes feet of senior BJP workers in Guwahati | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma washes feet of senior BJP workers in Guwahati

Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a generous act washed the feet of senior BJP workers in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma has been accompanying Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, who are in Assam for various programmes.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda and Amit Shah accompanied by Sarma inaugurated the new building of the BJP headquarters in the state.

Last month, Himanta Biswa Sarma urged his cabinet colleagues, legislators and bureaucrats to "change their mindset" and work towards a vision to ensure the state goes up the development ladder "by at least two levels" by 2026.

It is time for Assam to "re-emerge" as a developed state, Sarma asserted while inaugurating a 'Chintan Shivir'.

"Assam cannot live anymore with the scar that its place in the country's development journey can be counted only from the bottom, and not the top... We have to live with dignity and not always approach the Centre for assistance," he said.

There are many development indicators that can be changed in the next two to three years "if we work collectively and resolutely, and we have to decide on how Assam can go up by at least two levels by 2026," the chief minister said.

He noted that "at the time of Independence, Assam's per capita income was higher than the national average" and the journey of the last 75 years should have been that of development, growth and aspiration.

The situation, however, changed post-independence, primarily due to certain incidents like the Great Earthquake of 1950, immediate negative impact of Partition, insurgency, and others "which led to a mentality not conducive to a proper work culture".

Sarma said there was no need to frame visions for the next 50 years as no one knows who will live till then to see its implementation or review it.

