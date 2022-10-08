Rahul on Gehlot sharing dias with Adani: 'He gave Rs 60,000 cr investment proposal, no CM would refuse'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who never misses any opportunity to target the Modi government alleging it gives preferential treatment to Adanis and Ambanis, has now made a statement on Adani's latest investment proposal to Rajashtan under Ashok Gehlot government.

A day after Gautam Adani pledged huge investments in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress government in the state has not given any preferential treatment to the industrialist and asserted that he is not against corporates but monopolies.

"Adani gave a proposal of Rs 60,000 crores to Rajasthan, no CM would refuse such a proposal. Rajasthan CM didn't give any preferential treatment to Adani or use his political power to help his (Gautam Adani's) business," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi often highlights Adani to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only helps big business people.

Rahul, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, did say "the BJP government is giving all the businesses to 2-3 people and I am against it. If the Rajasthan government wrongly gave business to Adani, then I am against it, I will stand against it. If given according to the rules, then there is no problem."

"I oppose the fact that BJP government has made 2-3 people the monopolist in every business in India, I am against this concentration of capital, I am not against business or co-operates," he said.

Ashok Gehlot also spoke on the matter saying, "they (BJP) tried to create hindrances and made issues in media on Gautam Adani's name. Be it Adani, Ambani, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all those who are from industry. We need jobs."

