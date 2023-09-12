Assam CM has promised to provide lands to homeless Muslims: Ajmal after meeting Himanta over eviction drive

Follow us on Image Source : ANI All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the displacement of Muslim families whose homes were bulldosed in anti-encroachment drives in the state.

"The kind of eviction taking place all over Assam is happening on inhuman grounds...The chief minister assured us that it would take time but the government would give them land and a house... We hope he will do as he has promised," Ajmal after meeting the CM.

He asserted anyone can call them (Muslims) Bangladeshis but they are not Bangladeshi until it is proved.

He said they (Muslims) must be provided with each and every facility like other citizens and they would keep fighting for homeless people.

The Assam government has been conducting a series of eviction drives across the state to free the government lands encroached upon by the people from the marginal community.

Earlier, the Assam CM on Sunday hit out at Congress asserting the his government is working more for the welfare of the Muslims than any Congress government had done previously in the state. Congress viewed the Muslims only as a vote bank but our party is working to free them, especially the women, from exploitation, he said.

Sarma was speaking at the concluding day of a two-day national executive meet of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. “Some people say that we are anti-Muslim. But I think that by stopping polygamy, (triple) talaq, child marriage - we are working more for the Muslims than any Congress government ever did," he said.

