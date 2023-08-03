Haryana CM urges Rajasthan government to arrest culprits of Nuh violence, Ashok Gehlot responds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashok Gehlot vs Manohar lal Khattar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar of 'non-cooperation' over Nuh violence. The Haryana CM on Wednesday had during a presser said that the Rajasthan government should arrest the accused who are involved in Nuh violence. Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh on July 31.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana CM on Wednesday had urged Ashok Gehlot to arrest Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, without taking his name, who is allegedly involved in the Nuh violence and has fled Rajasthan. However, the request didn't go well with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Responding to Khattar's request, Gehlot accused him of 'non-cooperation.'

Ashok Gehlot said, "The Chief Minister of Haryana, Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate. Not only this, they even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police."

"The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding. Mr. Khattar failed to stop the violence happening in Haryana and is now giving such statements just to divert the attention of the people which is not appropriate," he added.

Latest India News