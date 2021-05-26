'Will states be left on their own if Pak attacks India': Kejriwal questions govt on vaccine shortage

Image Source : ANI 'Will we leave states on their own if Pak attacks India': Kejriwal questions vaccine shortage

Questioning Centre on shortage of vaccines in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked if states will be left on their own if Pakistan attacks India.

"This is the time to unite and work for both state and Centre, and not work separately. We need to work as Team India. It's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccine, not states. If we delay it more, don't know how many more lives will be lost," Kejriwal said at a presser on Wednesday.

The chief minister informed that vaccination centres for 18-44 age group have been shut for four days. "Not just here but across India, several centres are shut. Today when we should have opened new centres...we are shutting even the existing ones, this is not good. As per my knowledge, no state govt has been able to procure a single dose of vaccine till now. Vaccine companies have denied speaking to the state governments, Kejriwal expressed concern.

"Why isn't this country buying vaccines? We can't leave it on states. Our country is at war against Covid. If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own? Will UP buy its own tanks or Delhi its own Arms," he further said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal said Sputnik V manufacturers have agreed to supply the drug to the national capital. Sputnik V is a Russian anti-Covid vaccine. It is one of the three vaccines that the DGCI, India's drug regulator, has approved for inoculation exercise in the country. The two others are Covishield and Covaxin.

Kejriwal, however, said that its quantity is yet to be decided. "Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," he had said.

Delhi and several other states have floated global tender to procure vaccines. Kejriwal had earlier this week said that Pfizer and Moderna declined their request to sell vaccines and said that they only deal with the Government of India.

The Chief Minister said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the "Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids".

