Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly elections: EC changes counting date from June 4 to June 2

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India on Sunday advanced the counting schedule of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections from June 4 to June 2.

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes. But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.

Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.