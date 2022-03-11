Friday, March 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Army chopper crashes near LoC in north Kashmir, casualties unknown

Army chopper crashes near LoC in north Kashmir, casualties unknown

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defense official. Search parties have rushed to the spot. Rescue teams are looking for survivors.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: March 11, 2022 14:57 IST
chopper crash, chopper crash kashmir
Image Source : PTI-FILE

Army chopper on way to pick up BSF personnel crashes in north Kashmir

Highlights

  • An Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the LOC.
  • It was on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel.
  • The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions.

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told news agency PTI.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defense official. Search parties have rushed to the spot. Rescue teams are looking for survivors. 

Further details are awaited.

(ANI, PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Telangana: Trainee pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Nalgonda

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News