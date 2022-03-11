Army chopper crashes near LoC in north Kashmir, casualties unknown

Follow us on Image Source : PTI-FILE Army chopper on way to pick up BSF personnel crashes in north Kashmir

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told news agency PTI.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defense official. Search parties have rushed to the spot. Rescue teams are looking for survivors.

Further details are awaited.

