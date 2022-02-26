Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana: Trainee pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Nalgonda

A female trainee pilot has been confirmed dead in a trainer aircraft crash in Nalgonda district of Telangana. Police sources said that the aircraft belonging to a private aviation training company, had crashed into agricultural fields on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the victim hails from Tamil Nadu. She was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar, when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

