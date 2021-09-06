Lookout notice issued against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lookout notice issued against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice against NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED has been probing an alleged money-laundering case against Deshmukh since April following a CBI FIR arising out of the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh in March.

Deshmukh has so far skipped five ED summons even as the agency raided his premises in Mumbai and Nagpur and also arrested two of the ex-minister's associates.

Last month, the Supreme Court had declined to grant interim protection against arrest by the ED and asked Deshmukh to move an appropriate court.

Among other things, Deshmukh is charged with asking dismissed Mumbai Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from city hoteliers, and an educational trust belonging to the Deshmukh's receiving illegal money worth Rs 4 crore.

READ MORE: CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh's lawyer for manipulating preliminary enquiry

READ MORE: Money laundering case: ED files first chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh's aides

Latest India News