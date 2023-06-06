Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
Andhra Pradesh: Van carrying beer bottles overturns; Here's what happened next | WATCH

Andhra Pradesh: A truck carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the bottles.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) Updated on: June 06, 2023 18:29 IST
Andra Pradesh
Image Source : PTI Andra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: A truck carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli. Soon the locals got to know about the incident, they rushed to the site to grab the beer bottles. A video of the incident is surfacing on social media where people can be seen trying their luck with what they could get their hands on. 

Locals rushed to grab the beer bottles

"A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles," reads a tweet. 

As per the updates, the truck carrying beer bottles lost control and it overturned. The cases of beer bottles fell on the road and locals rushed to pick up the unbroken bottles. They were seen jostling for the unbroken beer bottles lying around the vehicle. 

Traffic was interrupted

The traffic was interrupted for the time being the truck was lying on the ground. Locals were seen pushing each other to collect a maximum number of cartons or bottles with them. Afterward, they fled the spot. 

