​Andhra Pradesh: 3 youths die as car falls into canal in East Godavari

Car accident: Three students were killed in a car accident that took place in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The police suspected that the car was being driven at a high speed.

“A group of 10 students studying in a private engineering college in nearby Eluru district took a joyride to Maredumilli, a nature hub in East Godavari district with waterfalls and rich biodiversity, on Saturday night,” the police said.

Their car skidded off the road and plunged into a canal at Burugupudi gate in East Godavari district past Saturday midnight, they added.

The deceased were identified as Harshavardhan, Hemant and Uday Kiran, while the remaining occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

The police reached the spot soon after the receipt of the information.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

