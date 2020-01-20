Andhra Pradesh to have 3 separate capitals. Justified? Have your say!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is all set to decentralize Andhra Pradesh and establish zonal based on three separate capitals. The bill named, AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, calls for three separate capitals for a separate purpose. Visakhapatnam -- Executive capital, Amaravati -- Legislative capital and Kurnool -- Judicial capital.

This bill was put in front of the assembly after the cabinet gave it's not to have 3 separate capitals in the state.

Do you think it is justified to have 3 capitals in one state? Have your say!

Andhra CM @ysjagan has moved a bill which plans for 3 separate capitals in the state. If the bill passes Andhra will have executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati & judicial capital in Kurnool.



Do you think it is a good idea to have separate capitals? — India TV (@indiatvnews) January 20, 2020

After the first 1,000 responses, our survey found that almost 60 per cent people believed that it is not a good idea to have 3 capitals.