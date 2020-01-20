Andhra Pradesh to have 3 separate capitals. Justified? Have your say!

Monday, January 20, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2020 14:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is all set to decentralize Andhra Pradesh and establish zonal based on three separate capitals. The bill named, AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, calls for three separate capitals for a separate purpose. Visakhapatnam -- Executive capital, Amaravati -- Legislative capital and Kurnool -- Judicial capital. 

This bill was put in front of the assembly after the cabinet gave it's not to have 3 separate capitals in the state. 

Do you think it is justified to have 3 capitals in one state? Have your say!

After the first 1,000 responses, our survey found that almost 60 per cent people believed that it is not a good idea to have 3 capitals. 

