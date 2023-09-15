Anantnag gunfight: Major Ashish Dhonchak laid to rest in Haryana's Panipat | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Locals gather in large numbers to pay last respects

Anantnag gunfight: Major Ashish Dhonchak, who was martyred during a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Anantnag, was laid to rest in Haryana's Panipat on Friday.

Thousands of people were gathered to pay last respects to Major Ashish Dhonchak and Col. Manpreet Singh in their native village, who lost his life in the Anantnag encounter on Friday. The Mortal remains of Col. Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak were brought to their native villages. Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali in Punjab and Major Dhonchak to Panipat in Haryana.

Col Singh, Major Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and one soldier, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Wednesday in the higher reaches of Kokernag.

About Col. Manpreet Singh

Col Singh who was in his early 40s, survived by his wife, a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. He was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a battalion tasked with ensuring security in South Anantnag, Kokernag and Verinag Achabal including its higher reaches, which have been highly infested with terrorists especially foreign mercenaries in the past.

After his promotion in 2021 as a Colonel, Singh was given a choice to opt for a peace area posting. "No Sir, I would like to be posted in my 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and be with my own men," was his prompt response, politely rejecting the offer that had been made to him.

Col Singh always wanted to lead from the front and the reason generally given by him was "I have to ensure that every one under my command is safe." A sports enthusiast, Col Singh always believed in uplift of youth and engaged them in sports activities.

Major Ashish Dhonchak

Major Dhonchak joined the Indian Army in 2013 and was the only brother of three sisters. Dhonchak's family includes his wife, a two-year-old daughter and three sisters.

Major Dhonchak had planned to shift to a new house in Panipat in October. The family had been living in a rented accommodation. The Major's mortal remains reached his Panipat home in an Army vehicle.

Encounter underway in Anantnag

The army and the police launched a joint search operation to hunt down the terrorists late at night on Tuesday. The fierce gunfight broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

The area is cordoned off and a search operation is underway. As per the reports, the security forces are using drones for attacks on the hideout of the terrorists in the Kokernag area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed the presence of one local terrorist, Uzair Khan, and one foreign terrorist in the area of the encounter. It is feared that this operation could be protracted. According to reports, security forces have successfully neutralized one terrorist.

Also Read: Anantnag gunfight: Manhunt intensifies as security forces use drone to attack hideout of terrorists

Also Read: J-K: 2 LeT terrorists, who killed security personnel in Kokernag gunfight, still trapped in Anantnag

Latest India News