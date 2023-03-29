Amritpal Singh releases 40-minute video on Facebook as Punjab Police still hunts for pro-Khalistani leader

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh arrest: Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is on the run ever since the Punjab Police launched a manhunt for the radical leader several days ago, has released a video in which he has slammed the police for arresting several Sikh youths in its anti-Khalistan crackdown.

Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathizer further said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

"The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest," he further said

The video appeared amid reports that the radical preacher might surrender.

In his 40-minute video, Amritpal Singh is trying to provoke youth as he demanded to call Sarbat Khalsa on the ocassion of Baisakhi.

What is Sarbat Khalsa?

Sarbat Khalsa is a meeting called by various Sikh organizations to solve the sectarian crisis. On this occasion, cult organizations discuss ideas to find a solution to the crisis and whatever decision is taken, the Jathedar of Takht Sahib orders the community to follow it.

Challenge for Punjab Police continues

Cops are still unaware of Amritpal Singh's location, who is on run. Several photos and videos of the radical leader have surfaced over the past few days in which he has been spotted at various locations in northern India and is still out at large.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district recently.

