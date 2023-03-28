Amritpal Singh seen in Delhi wearing sunglasses and without turban in new CCTV footage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who's on the run, was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi.

Delhi: Khalistani supporter and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who's on the run, was spotted without a turban and face mask in Delhi on March 21.

According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, Amritpal Singh can be seen in a busy Delhi market wearing dark sun glasses, a mask and without a turban.

As per reports, behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag. There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

The video has emerged a day after a picture of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh widely circulated on social media. That image showed both these men looking relaxed and Amritpal Singh holding a beverage can.

Papalpreet Singh is said to be Amritpal Singh's mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Even since Amritpal Singh has escaped from Punjab, several images and videos of the radical preacher have surfaced on social media showing him at different places in north India.

Amritpal is on the run ever since Punjab cops launched a crackdown against the pro-Khalistani supporter on March 18.

Amritpal has changed various vehicles from two-wheelers to four-wheelers and has been changing his appearance to escape the police.

They said Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19. On March 25, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal Singh talking on a mobile phone.

The police action began about three weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. Six police personnel were injured.

Punjab Police have arrested or detained a number of his associates under criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder and attack, police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge duty by public servants. They have slapped the stringent National Security Act against some of them.

On Sunday, Punjab Police said they have released 197 people out of 353 taken into preventive custody till then on apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh sighted at Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT, police launch manhunt for Khalistani sympathiser: Source

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh flees to Nepal? India asks Kathmandu to put him on surveillance list; all airlines on alert

Latest India News