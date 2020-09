Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amit Shah admitted for 1-2 day complete medical checkup before Parliament session: AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted for complete medical checkup before Parliament session for 1-2 days, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a press release today. Earlier on August 30, Shah was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care.

"As per advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session for 1-2 days," the AIIMS release read.

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to be re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. Shah had complained of breathing issues back then.

