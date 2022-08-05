Explosive device packed with RDX recovered from Ambala-Delhi highway near Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A person hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran has been arrested in this connection, official said

Independence Day 2022: An IED was recovered by Special Task Force (STF) in polythene under a tree beside a hotel at Ambala-Delhi Highway near Chandigarh on Thursday.

One accused from Tarn Taran district has been taken into custody. The STF has handed the accused to Shahabad Police.

The recovery was made from near the service lane on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, about 70 km away from capital Chandigarh, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told.

Based on inputs, the STF swung into action and recovered the explosive from the busy national highway, another police official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested person was allegedly involved in terror activities and had placed the IED recently, the SP said.

The recovery comes days ahead of Independence Day, when security forces are on high alert.

The area was sealed and bomb disposal squad summoned, which defused the explosive, police said.

In May, the Haryana Police has arrested four people in Karnal, and three IEDs packed in a metallic case weighing 2.5 kg each and a pistol were recovered from them.

In March, three live hand grenades were recovered from a deserted ground near a public school in Sadopur village close to the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

Earlier in the day, a suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

However, the bag found lying near a canteen in Nirankari colony was later claimed by an elderly woman.

She said she had come to the canteen for a meal and forgot to carry the bag with her, a senior police officer said.

The bag was thoroughly checked and was found containing only cosmetic items and other items of the woman, the police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the "object has been checked and nothing suspicious found".

(With inputs from PTI)

