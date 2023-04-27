Amarnath Yatra 2023: ADGP Jammu holds meeting to discuss security measures with agencies | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra 2023: ADGP Jammu held meeting to discuss security measures

Amarnath Yatra 2023: As the annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin from July, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, conveyed a meeting of various security and intelligence agencies on Thursday (April 27) to discuss security measures and deployment of troops in the Jammu region following the terror attack on an Indian Army truck in Poonch.

At least five Army personnel were charred to death after unidentified terrorists fired upon a vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle caught fire, due to the use of grenades by terrorist. The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch. Drone surveillance is ebing conducted in the area where terrorists fired on an Indian Army truck.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31. The pilgrim can visit the shrine via two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Minutes from the meeting

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, convened a preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and discussed the various issues including adequate police and security force deployment in the region, officials said. “At the outset of the meeting, a detailed discussion was held and a briefing was also given by the officers of CRPF, police and intelligence agencies, in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the yatra this year,” they said.

The ADGP also advised the officers to ensure that proper co-ordination is required to be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, traffic and security wings in their respective districts and areas of responsibility for a smooth and incident-free yatra, the officials said. Singh also requested Jammu divisional commissioner to take immediate action on certain issues raised by CRPF commandants so that no inconvenience is caused to troops being deployed for the purpose.

Registration for annual Amarnath Yatra

The registration for the Amarnath pilgrimage began on April 17 at designated bank branches across the country to secure a permit.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 1; check here registration DATES of the annual pilgrimage

Also Read: J&K: After partial suspension, Amarnath Yatra resumes from Panchtarni side

Latest India News