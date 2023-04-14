Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 1; check here registration DATES of the annual pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amarnath Yatra to commence from July 1

Amarnath Yatra: The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and likely to culminate on August 31. Further, the registration through online as well as offline modes for the yatra will start from April 17, 2023.

While announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said the administration is committed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” the L-G said.

Yatra to commence from THESE routes

According to officials, the Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The L-G also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.

Live telecast of Aarti

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

