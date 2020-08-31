All govt offices, institution in West Bengal to remain closed on Sep 1 as mark of respect to Pranab Mukherjee

As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal govt is keeping all govt and govt-aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow, The state home department said.

Taking to Twitter, the govt said, "if the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September."

As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal, GOWB is keeping all government and government aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow- 1st September.(1/2) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Centre has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.

