Inside story: Nabbed Al-Qaeda terrorists planned to execute serial blasts in Lucknow, had Pak connection

In a major operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday nabbed two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow. According to sources, the terrorists were planning to execute serial blasts in Lucknow and other densely-populated cities. The terrorists had a crafted plan to plant bombs in crowded areas, including markets with a heavy footfall in the state.

Sources revealed that the duo was in touch with Umar Al Mandi, a Pakistan-based handler, who was instructing them to execute their nefarious plans in the state. They used messaging chat app Telegram to communicate among themselves.

The ATS team had received a tip-off about their presence and had been tracking them since the past one week. Finally, the team closed in on their location and arrested the two from a house in Kakori that belongs to one Shahid.

So far, two pressure cooker bombs, a detonator, and 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives have been recovered from the house.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the site and nearby houses were evacuated.

According to news agency IANS, preliminary investigations suggested that the two terrorists planned to target a BJP MP and some senior BJP leaders in Lucknow.

