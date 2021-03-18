Thursday, March 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: March 18, 2021 18:08 IST
Akshay kumar meets yogi adityanath, adityanath akshay kumar meeting, akshay kumar yogi adityanath me
Image Source : ANI

Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News