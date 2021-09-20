Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mahant Narendra Giri, Akhada Parishad head, found dead under mysterious circumstances

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday. Giri's body was found in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Reasons for his death could not be ascertained immediately. However, initial reports suggest that he was found hanging.

Giri was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh after testing Covid positive in April this year. He later recovered and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Among first, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav consoled his death. "All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji passed away, irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow. Heartfelt tribute," Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh said in a tweet condoling Narendra Giri's demise.

