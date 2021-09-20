'It is murder', says Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri, who's accused of Mahant's killing

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Several political and religious leaders condoled the demise of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Swami Anand Giri, the disciple named in Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note found in the room where the latter was found dead, has claimed innocence saying it's a big conspiracy.

Speaking to India TV, Anand Giri said that he (Mahant Narendra Giri) has not committed suicide because of him... there was a dispute with others over Muth's property.

"This is a conspiracy... which was being planned for over a year... first Guruji (Mahant) was distanced from me and today he has been murdered... and by putting my name in the suicide note clearly indicates that there is a big conspiracy behind this," Anand Giri said.

Continuing speaking, Anand Giri said that the people who misused Muth's money and constructed big houses were behind this conspiracy.

"I would like to appeal to the state government, investigating agencies to conduct a fair probe and if I am found guilty, I am ready to face action," Anand Giri added.

The disciple further mentioned that earlier there was some issue between him and Mahant Ji over the issue of selling of Muth's land but in the month of May, the issue was resolved. However, those who were not satisfied with the decision were trying to build the pressure on the Muth.

However, the Anand Giri has been detained for now from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Mahant Narendra Giri found dead under suspicious circumstances

In a shocking development on Monday evening, Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Baghambari Muth, Prayagraj police said.

A purported suicide note was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed because of one of his disciples and was ending his life. He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, the police said.

Meanwhile, IGP KP Singh said that police had received a call at 5.30 PM from the Muth that Giri had hanged himself.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.

According to KP Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

"I won't be able to say anything without investigation. We received a call from ashram that maharaj has hanged himself from a fan. Prima facie, it's a case of suicide. I appeal all of you to maintain peace," the IGP said.

The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19.

Several political and religious leaders condoled the demise of Giri.

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

