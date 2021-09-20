Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahant Narendra Giri's death: Police also probing foul play angle, say reports

The Uttar Pradesh Police has not ruled out any possibility of foul play in the death of Akhada Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging in his residence at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj.

Confirming reports, Allahabad’s City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the mahant was found hanging in his room. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "Information was received that the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri died by suicide. The disciples told the police that around 3-4 pm, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging."

IG Prayagraj, KP Singh, "I won't be able to say anything without investigation. We received a call from ashram that maharaj has hanged himself from a fan. Prima facie, it's a case of suicide. I appeal all of you to maintain peace. We've also found a suicide note in which he has mentioned that he died by suicide & he was unhappy with one of his disciple. We're investigating the matter. We'll release the suicide note after forensic investigation of it."

Although, the police are contemplating that it is a suicide case, sources said, that given the ongoing property dispute with his disciple Anand Giri, who has been accused of Mahant's death, foul play can't be ruled out.

Reports suggest that his disciple Anand Giri was not even on talking terms with the Mahant over property dispute. However, recently there was a video that was widely circulated where Anand Giri was seen publicly apologising to the Mahant for his deeds. It is also said that Anand Giri had written to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister about the dispute in the muth area. He said that one Gopal Mandir situated in Kydganj has been sold halfway and a high-level inquiry should be conducted into the misuse of crores of rupees acquired by selling lands of Muth and Temple. Along with this, Giri has also demanded a probe into the unaccounted income from offerings worth lakhs of rupees to the Hanuman temple which is situated at the Sangam.

Reports also suggest that Anand Giri has taken over a petrol pump in Haridwar which had upset the Mahant.

ALSO READ: Mahant Narendra Giri passes away; PM Modi condoles

ALSO READ: 'It is murder', says Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri, who's accused of Mahant's killing

Latest India News