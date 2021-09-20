Mahant Narendra Giri passes away; PM Modi condoles

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahant Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Math located residence on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences on the demise of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All India Akhara Parishad, saying he played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions.

His demise is extremely painful, PM Modi tweeted.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday. His body was found in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to initial reports, he was found hanging.

A 5-page suicide note has also been recovered where he has held one of his disciples, Anand Giri, responsible for his death, police said.

According to the police, Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri, who's accused of Mahant's killing has been taken into custody in Haridwar.

